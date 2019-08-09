Radinovich Announces he will not run for Congress Again

DULUTH, Minn. – Democrat Joe Radinovich confirmed on Friday that he will not run for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District again.

Radinovich lost the race for 8th Congressional District to Republican Pete Stauber in November 2018.

Radinovich made the announcement on his Facebook page writing in part:

“While I believe that our country faces one of its most important elections in 2020 – one that will determine whether our nation embraces a return to governing in pursuit of our founding principles of justice, equality, and freedom and on behalf of all Americans – my most immediate priorities are at home, with my fiancé and our family as we plan our future together.”

Radinovich says he believes Minnesota’s 8th District “deserves a representative who is an independent voice” in the upcoming 2020 election.

Earlier this year the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board came under fire after Radinovich was fast tracked for a job in which the $100,000-a-year job posting time was cut from the usual 21 days to 24 hours.

In April, Radinovich resigned from his position as State Program Administrator working with the IRRRB.