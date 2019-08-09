State Tournament Awaits Northwestern Bass Fishing Team

In their first year as a club team, the Tigers are sending six people to the Minnesota State Junior Bass Nation Tournament of Champions.

SOLON SPRINGS, Wisc. – It’s been a year of firsts for the Northwestern bass fishing team. This past summer was their first year as a club program.

“Since I had two boys of my own who were in high school, I knew I had the two people that I needed. So I started the process and paperwork and we ended up in our first year having 14 members join so I thought that was pretty good for the first year,” said head coach Greg Nelson.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always watched some tournaments on TV. I’ve seen other high schools that had a bass [fishing] team and I just wanted to make one,” junior Harrison Nelson said.

And in two weeks, they’re sending three two–person teams to the Minnesota State Junior Bass Nation Tournament of Champions in Alexandria, MN.

“It was pretty exciting that we’re able to go to state and be able to fish for Northwestern High School in the state tournament,” said senior Nolan Gustafson.

“I’m really proud of our team as a whole. They’ve all come together. They all got better throughout the year. The fact that we had three teams in the top ten in the conference that qualified for the state tournament I thought was awesome for the first year. I didn’t know what to expect. You don’t know how good a fisherman the kids are until they’re actually in a competition,” Coach Nelson said.

The team says one strategy that has really helped them out this season is being able to cast as far under the docks as possible, a tip they received from a guest speaker who stopped by this season.

“It was nice knowing that people know what we’re trying to do, helping us out and giving us tips and pointers to try and catch bigger fish and go to state,” said Gustafson.

And these anglers aren’t strangers to success as many of them play on the football and basketball teams.

“They do it more for fun. But there’s still that competitiveness that you want to do well. If we get a state championship for Northwestern and it’s got to be bass fishing, we’ll do it,” said Coach Nelson.

The Tournament of Champions will take place August 24th and 25th on Lake Le Homme Dieu.