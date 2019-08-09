Throwing Axes & Tossing Back Ales Together

ACTIVE ADVENTURES: Duluth Experience & Blacklist Artisan Ales Collaboration Tour

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Active Adventures, Fox 21’s Brittney Merlot takes us AXE THROWING, the perfect Northland sport. Currently Blacklist Artisan Ales in Duluth hosts the axe throwing on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. They have also paired with Duluth Experience to tie in local brewery tours and tastes as well.

Become an axepert and learn all the tips in the video above. go for the bullseye, kill shot or learn how to accurately toss one into a tree in your own backyard!