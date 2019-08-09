Two Harbors Hosts 25th Annual Art Festival

"Under the Spreading Walnut Tree" Art Festival is Happening August 9 - 11 in Two Harbors

DULUTH, Minn. – Artists and vendors are flocking to Two Harbors August 9 – 11 to take part in the 25th annual “Under the Spreading Walnut Tree” Art Festival.

The festival takes place at the Superior Hiking Train Info Center located at 731 Highway 61.

Nearly 30 artists will be on-site selling their artwork.

Mediums include ceramic, pottery, fiber, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture and wood.

Music by folk musician Thea Ennen will be provided for festival attendees to enjoy Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free and open to the public to enjoy.