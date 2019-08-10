1950’s Style Pop Invades The Northland

Northern Soda Company has brought 16 different flavors to the Northland

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- If art isn’t your thing, you’ll also find a wide array of vendors at the art fair.

Northern Soda Company out of Arden Hills is giving Northlanders the chance to try their 1950’s style pop made with pure cane sugar. The company has 16 different soda pop flavors with colorful names like North Coast Cooler and Sunday Purple.

“We want this product to be for everyone. It was called Northern for a reason because we also feel like there’s a big family and a big hope for the product on the Norshore so we are excited as heck to be up here and sharing it with everybody”, said Davod Zarghami, Owner of Northern Soda Company.

For those interested in trying the unique pops for themselves, Northern Soda Company will be at the art show all day Sunday and are always up for grabs at Castle Danger Brewery in Two Harbors.