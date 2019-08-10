4-H Horse Show Takes Over Take Lake County Fair

Some of the best Northland horse riders took center stage Saturday afternoon

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- The Lake County Fair brings out thousands of organizations to the region and Saturday was 4-H day. Boys and girls of the Northland took center stage with their horses.

Riders and their horses raced around the fairgrounds Saturday competing against some of the best the Northland has to offer. Obstacles and tight turns were just two of the challenges riders and their horses faced.

“These kids work hard. When you say that they work hard all year they are at it riding some ride every day, they are riding sometimes multiple times a day. The way they make it look effortless that is what they are suppose to be doing”, said Rachel Bailey, Secretary of Lake County Fair.

One 4-H volunteer whose daughter took part in the events Saturday says seeing the community come out and support them is huge.

“It’s very important that the community comes out and see’s what the kids in the community are doing and how much effort and time that they put into this”, said Viola Hanson, 4-H Adult Volunteer.

Organizers say this weekend is more than just a fair, but more of a community family reunion.

“That is my favorite part is seeing the same faces or even new faces but people that do come back and they support 4–H especially but the support the fair overall”, said Bailey.

The Lake County Fair runs from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday. For a list of events going on, click here.