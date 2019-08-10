Al Sands Settles for Majority Draw Against DeShon Webster

It is the first draw of Sands's boxing career.

HINCKLEY, Minn. – It was a bittersweet night for Duluth native Al Sands who settled for a majority draw in his boxing match against DeShon Webster Friday night at the Grand Casino.

Two of the three judges scored the match a draw, while the third gave Sands the edge, rendering the rare decision of majority draw, the first career draw for Sands.

The “Haitian Temptation” will be back in action October 11th in his hometown of Duluth at Grandma’s Sports Garden.