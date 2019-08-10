Amy Schintz Defeats Daughter for 71st Annual Ladies Arrowhead Championship

Amy Schintz defeated her daughter, Maddy, on the final hole to capture her eighth Arrowhead Championship.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 71st annual Ladies Arrowhead Championship wrapped up on Saturday’s at the Championship match put a mother up against her daughter: seven-time champ Amy Schintz against her daughter, Minnesota State-Mankato golfer Maddy Schintz, at Ridgeview Country Club.

The two were tied going into the 18th hole, but Amy was one stroke better than her daughter to clinch the win.

“I was so excited to play with Maddy. I think I’m one of her biggest cheerleaders and it was just so special just to be able to watch her play golf and compete against her. I tried to give her a good game,” Amy Schintz said.

“We always have a blast so playing golf together is fun but then we get to compete together is a whole new level of fun. I mean I wanted to win but I mean she’s a good player. You can’t be mad to lose to her, that’s the one person that I’d be okay with,” Maddy Schintz said of her mother winning.