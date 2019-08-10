Bayfront Blues Festival Keeps Fans Grooving

"Boogie Cat" has been showing off his dance moves at the fest since the beginning.

DULUTH, Minn. – Bayfront Blues Fest introduces fans to the who’s who of Blues and the music keeps fans moving and grooving all weekend.

For more than 30 years blues fans have packed the lawn of Bayfront Park to get a taste of some soulful sounds.

While bands rock the stage, some festival-goers let the music take over their bodies.

“To see Boogie Cat still kicking is a nice thing,” said Greg Price.

One man in particular uses every song as a chance to really show off his dance moves.

“I just love to dance,” said Erwin Laitala.

Laitala also known as “Boogie Cat” has never missed one Bayfront Blues Fest.

“I’ve seen “Boogie Cat” since the first one. I was at the first Blues Fest. He has been there forever,” said Price.

Every year after “Boogie Cat” kept dancing to the beat of the music.

he even carries a special gadget to help him keep track

“I have a little boogie meter here. So I count every dance that I do,” said Laitala.

Laitala’s record is more than 150 dances in one day.

He doesn’t just dance at the Bayfront Blues Fest.

He travels across the nation to different festivals.

“I do a lot of blues festivals. I do all kinds of festivals heavy metal and electronic dance music.

As an Ely native, the Bayfront Blues Fest will always be a hometown favorite.

But no matter what festival he ends up going to he will keep those dance moves coming

“I’ll be here as long as I could boogie, I’ll be here forever.

Bayfront Blues Fest ends tomorrow with headliner the Kentucky Headhunters.