Glensheen Hosts “Gowns of Glensheen Gala Unlocked” to Thank Supporters

100% of proceeds will fund future restoration projects.

DULUTH, Minn.- Some would say what better way to enjoy a fresh summer evening than on the porches of Glensheen mansion in Duluth.

The venue welcomed over 200 V.I.P. guests to their biggest fundraiser of the year, the “Gowns of Glensheen Gala Unlocked.”

The event is a way to thank the mansion’s biggest supporters for helping them continue to raise money for future restoration projects on the building.

“People are always so excited to come to the gala. We’ve been doing this for a number of years now and we have folks that come back year after year because they love the gala. They love this event,” said Marketing Manager Jane Pederson.

A special addition to Glensheen Gala, guests had the chance to view the mansion’s Brandy room for the first time ever, along with highlights never-before-seen on a regular tour.