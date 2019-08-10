Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in New York Jail Cell
American financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his jail cell Saturday morning.
NEW YORK, NY.- Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead by apparent suicide in his NYC jail cell.
Authorities say they found the billionaire financier in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center early Saturday morning.
Medical examiners in Manhattan later confirmed his death.
Last month Manhattan federal prosecutors charged 66-year-old Epstein with sex-trafficking young girls around 2002-2005.