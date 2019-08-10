Longtime Iron Range Lawmaker Joe Begich Passes Away

Minnesota lawmaker and Eveleth native Joe Begich passes away.

EVELETH, Minn.- Longtime Iron Range lawmaker Joe Begich has passed away, and fellow Minnesota government officials are mourning the loss of one of their own.

An email from U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office confirmed the Eveleth native’s passing.

Klobuchar calls Begich a longtime advocate of the Iron Range, labor and Minnesota’s working class.

Klobuchar says in the email “I am proud to have had the opportunity to call Joe a friend. I will always remember Joe as a champion for the range and preserving Minnesota’s tradition of mining, education and health care. My thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the people of the range whom he spent so much of his life fighting on behalf,”

Begich was in the U.S. Army Infantry in Korea before serving as mayor of Eveleth and later as a state representative from 1975 to 1992.