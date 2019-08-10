Under The Spreading Walnut Tree Art Fair

The art fair features artists showing off their ceramics, glass, and paintings to sell to the Northland

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- More than 25 artists from all over Minnesota are participating in the Two Harbors Art Fair this weekend.

Those showing art at the fair brought their own style of ceramics, glass, and paintings to the area to sell. One of the artists we talked with has been selling at the Two Harbors Art Fair for almost a decade. She tells us it’s the people at the fair that keeps her coming back.

“It’s just sharing the love of artwork. We all are wonderful artists. We all talk and we help each other out. It’s just a really great artist community with this art fair”, said Geralyn Thelen, Owner of Just Me Geralyn and Glass.

The art fair continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the grounds of the P.K. Anderson House in Two Harbors.