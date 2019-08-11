Bayfront Blues Festival Fans Get Glimpse of Ships From The Festival of Sail

DULUTH, Minn. – The Bayfront Blues Fest ended on a high note.

Blue skies and warm temperatures made it the perfect day to get outside and enjoy live music.

Many blues fans took this opportunity to get in those last dance moves.

While a few other festival–goers lined the dock to get a glimpse at the boats and ships passing by.

“They were beautiful. I got here early this morning. They let us in early this morning and I wondered around a bit. Big tall ships came out of the lift bridge and blew the horn. It was pretty cool.”

The Festival of Sail and Bayfront Blues Festival are both known as the largest festivals of its kind.