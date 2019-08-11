Florida Native Alex Williamson Wins 94th Annual Men’s Northland Invite

DULUTH, Minn. – Florida native Alex Williamson went two up after the 17th hole, giving him the win over Hermantown native Taylor Sundbom, for the 94th Annual Men’s Northland Invite title.

Williamson, who now lives in Texas, has been competing in the invite since 2012 and captured his first title on Sunday.

“My grandpa actually has a cabin up in Wisconsin and he’s played it for about 30 years. So our graduation present in high school, because we turned 18, was to come play here so we’ve tried to come back ever since. We missed a few with school and all that, but it definitely feels really special to win it with him here,” Williamson said of his grandfather, Don Morrison, who wasn’t able to compete in the Northland Invite this year because of back surgery.