Kids and Families Learn and Play at the 11th Annual Bubble Festival

The Duluth Children's Museum hosts the 11th annual bubble festival.

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a day for play at the Duluth Children’s Museum for the 11th annual bubble festival.

Kids and families had the chance to soak up some sun all while learning the science behind what a bubble really is.

The festival gave a hands on experience to anyone looking to make a bubble, hold a bubble, blow a bubble or dance in some bubbles.

“There’s a lot of science around bubbles, and that allows us to do learning and play simultaneously. Kids playing is the best way for them to learn. Play is a really important development tool in children. It’s everything that we do at the Duluth children’s museum every day,” museum president and CEO Cameron Kruger said.

Museum officials say kids love the bubble festival but it’s the adults who get to act like kids again that really have fun with the soap and water.