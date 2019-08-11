Meet the Huskies: Max Guzman

For the last Meet the Huskies of the segment, we feature infielder/catcher Max Guzman.

DULUTH, Minn. – Max Guzman came to Duluth a month into the Northwoods League season, looking forward to getting this opportunity.

“I got a call from Marcus [Pointer] telling me to come play summer ball. I thought it was a good opportunity, better than staying home, and could come out here, get some live at–bats and just getting ready for the season coming up in the spring. Most players don’t get the opportunity to play out here and I just think it was a blast to play out here and keep playing the game I love,” Guzman said.

Guzman came in and immediately made an impact for the Huskies, finishing the season hitting .296 and batting towards the middle of the order every night.

“Just wanted to get my timing down and get some live at–bats and work on what I need to work on so when the spring comes around I can get the job done,” Guzman said of what he wanted to work on this summer.

Now that summer league is over, Guzman can turn his attention now back to college ball, and he feels ready to take the things he learned here in Duluth back with him.

“Working with Stu [Pederson], he changed a little bit in me and I feel a lot better. Worked on a couple swings, my mechanics, and drills with him,” Guzman added.

And although he’s about to leave Duluth, Guzman knows he can turn back to his coaches here for help as he moves forward.

“I talked to Stu and he told me once I get into spring to keep taking videos and send it to him but I’m going to go working with the same things he gave me to do over there. I’m really thankful and helpful for him,” Guzman said.