Back-To-School At The Library

Duluth Public Library is offering programs for kids once school starts back up

DULUTH, Minn.- The fresh school year begins in just weeks, and the Duluth Library is ready to offer students all types of opportunities.

For starters after Labor Day, library hours will extend into Saturday. Activities are planned at the main library, like a giant bubble-making event, and even robotic coding for kids. Library officials tells us learning at the library is different from a classroom setting.

“Well it’s really important to have enrichment activities outside of school and we want the library to be a place of fun but also as you play, you learn”, said Heidi Harrison, Senior Library Technician at the Duluth Library.

For more information, head over to duluthlibrary.org for a list of upcoming events for all ages.