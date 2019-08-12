Festival of Sail Gives Businesses A Boost

DULUTH, Minn- Businesses are getting a bit of a boost thanks to tourists catching a glimpse of the ships taking over Lake Superior.

A stretch of Canal Park Drive was packed with crowds of people wandering beyond the fun of the festival.

And many businesses have been busy throughout the day.

Tons of Sidewalk sales caught the eye of many customers passing by.

Even a glass blowing demonstration couldn’t keep people away.

Every year the Festival of Sail rolls into town many businesses really embrace the opportunity of get folks to visit their shops.

“I’ve made pendants with images of tall ships in it for years and we do the rubber duck pendants. It’s a great way to tie into the festival,” said Lake Superior Art Glass owner Dan Neff.

Festival of Sail typically happens on a weekend.

But this is the first year it is happening during the week.

“We encourage people to visit during the weekdays because you are not going to the crowds that you would see on the weekend. And our businesses, they are open during the week too and they want to see the business then as well,” said Visit Duluth Communications Manager Maarja Anderson Hewitt.

This year Blues Fest and Festival of Sail overlapped for one day.

The double festivals added to the amount of folks visiting Duluth and could increase the economic impact for these local businesses.

The Bayfront Blues Fest is known to bring in up to ten million dollars for the weekend.

The Festival of Sail could draw similar numbers.