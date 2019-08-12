Hermantown’s Peter Soumis Commits to UMD Men’s Basketball Team

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Hermantown’s Peter Soumis announced on his Twitter account Monday that he has committed to playing college basketball at UMD.

The Hawks point guard averaged just over 19 points per game during his junior year last season, helping Hermantown finish with a 16–10 record, including 7–3 within Section 7AAA. Two years ago as a sophomore, Soumis scored 15 points against DeLaSalle during the state quarterfinals.