Lake Superior Zoo To Add Nature-Based Preschool

The program is set to begin in the fall of 2020

DULUTH, Minn.- Plans are underway for a new Duluth Preschool that will be on the wild side. Starting in the fall of 2020, the Lake Superior Zoo will offer a nature-based preschool.

The goal is to help ease Duluth’s need for childcare while also giving the Lake Superior Zoo new life and more revenue.

The process has already begun to hire a preschool director to lead the program. The search for part time and full time staff will happen after that. Zoo officials say this unique preschool is a win-win for all involved.

“So it’s more hands on definitely. You are able to get out there and it brings that empathy for animals that adds a new element and component to regular curriculum that you get at any other preschool”, said Haley Hedstrom, Lake Superior Zoo Director of Marketing and Development.

While the curriculum hasn’t been set yet, a mother visiting the zoo hopes it’s a success and will help boost the development of children in program.

“First of all I would want them to feel secure at the preschool so it would have a small student to teacher ratio and from that they could build a love for animals, and a feeling of security around animals so they aren’t scared of animals”, said Kelly Dehn, a zoo visitor.

The zoo is hoping to serve 16 to 20 children per classroom from 3 to 5 years old. Enrollment will be announced at a later date.