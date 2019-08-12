Lutheran Social Services Chief to Lead DHS

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz has named the leader of Lutheran Social Services to take over the state’s troubled Department of Human Services.

Walz said Monday that Jodi Harpstead will replace Commissioner Tony Lourey starting next month.

“It is my honor to appoint a Commissioner of Human Services with broad private and non-profit experience, and a proven record of strong, compassionate leadership,” said Governor Walz. “As CEO of Lutheran Social Service, Jodi Harpstead has led an organization that touches lives in every corner of our state, and I look forward to her bringing that vision and expertise to DHS. I’d also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Interim Commissioner Pam Wheelock for answering my call, diving in headfirst, and leading the agency through this quick transition with grace.”

DHS, the largest state agency, has been wracked by turmoil that included Lourey’s abrupt resignation last month.

Harpstead has been president and chief executive at Lutheran Social Services for nearly a decade. Her background also includes 23 years at medical device maker Medtronic. Walz highlighted Harpstead’s business credentials as well as her nonprofit work in announcing the appointment.

A pair of Minnesota Senate committees plan a joint hearing Tuesday on problems at DHS. Lourey quit just days after two deputy commissioners resigned without public explanation.