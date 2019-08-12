New Dance Company Opens in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Ballroom dancing lessons can be hard to come by in Duluth.

Now a new dance company is officially open for business.

Move Dance Grow offers private lessons and group classes.

Wedding parties can also take a class to learn a wedding dance routine.

The owner who began pursuing the business about three years ago says the new company is a dream come true.

“Dance was always something I wanted to do but there wasn’t really an outlet her,” said owner Kathleen Smart. “Providing as many options as possible for people to have access to this wonderful life changing thing is really important.”

Move Dance Grow only operates three days of the week.

Classes are held at Clyde Iron Works on Mondays and Wednesdays and at Clear Water Grill on Tuesdays