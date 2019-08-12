Superior Native Jessica Lindstrom Powers Wisconsin GLO to GWBA Championship

Lindstrom finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and three steals to take home Finals MVP honors.

OSHKOSH, Wisc. – This past weekend, the Wisconsin GLO defeated the three-time reigning GWBA champions the Flint Monarchs 80–78, thanks in large part to a former Northland basketball star.

Superior native Jessica Lindstrom finished with 11 points, 15 rebounds and three steals to take home Finals MVP honors.

“It was a team effort at the end of the day and I’m so happy to be a part of it. It is so cool that we can bring a team together of mainly Wisconsin girls, just because there are a lot of girls on this team that I’ve looked up to for so many years. They’re older than me and I got the chance to actually play with them. I don’t think I ever thought I would get the chance for that so I’m just very fortunate to be a part of something so cool,” Lindstrom said.

Next up for Lindstrom is a trip to Belgium as she’ll continue her pro career overseas.