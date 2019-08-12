Webster Dream Park Needs Volunteers to Help Bring it to Life

The Webster Dream Park in Superior is ready to be constructed.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The up and coming Webster Dream Park in Superior needs help getting ready for kids to play on.

The park on Tower Avenue is designed specially for kids with disabilities in mind and is ready to be constructed.

Seven large playground pieces are being delivered at the end of the week and have to be put together in two days, so the founders of the park are asking for volunteers to help get everything running.

“Everybody’s really wanted to participate in some way, but there really hasn’t been that capacity. This is a great way to come out and really support the community and put up this awesome park so kids can get playing,” park organizer Kalee Hermanson said.

Hermanson says they need around 50 volunteers both Thursday and Friday this week to help with the park. Right now, they’re only at half that number.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up here.