YMCA Holds Early Enrollment

Enrollment is now open for the YMCA at the Essentia Wellness Center in Hermantown

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- With the grand opening quickly approaching for the YMCA at the Wellness Center this October, Duluth YMCA is giving Northlanders the opportunity to sign up this week.

The YMCA is giving those in Hermantown and other surrounding communities to become YMCA Charter Members at the new Essentia Wellness Center located on Ugstad Road.

The two-story 72,000 square foot building will offer fitness amenities, a large aquatic center, and community gathering spaces.

“There’s just a ton of excitement in the community. This community and the city of Hermantown and the region are really excited about this project and we want to get people invested in the work the YMCA does in the community”, said Jeramy Katchuba, District Vice President at the Duluth YMCA.

For those that do sign up early, as an added incentive, they will be allowed into the new Wellness Center two days earlier than other. For more information, click here.