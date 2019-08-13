2019 Primary and Special Election Results

Below are the up to date results to the key races in Tuesday’s Primary and Special Elections

Mayor (Two Advance)

Caleb Anderson -206 2.64%

Corey Ford -160 2.05%

Emily Larson (I) -5,225 66.87%

Doris Queen Lavender -83 1.06%

David Nolle -992 12.70%

Jesse Peterson -193 2.47%

Donald Raihala -220 2.82%

John Socha -450 5.76%

Daniel Weatherly -285 3.65%

Council Member at Large (Elect 2) (Four Advance)

Stephen Abernethy -498 3.75%

Arik Forsman (I) -3,570 26.87%

Noah Hobbs (I) -3,313 24.94%

Mike Mayou -2,338 17.60%

Derek Medved -3,003 22.60%

Nathaniel Rankin -321 2.42%

Matthew William Stewart -242 1.82%

Council Member District 3 (Two Advance)

Henry Banks -185 13.41%

Ryan Glenn -80 5.80%

Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson -454 32.90%

Roz Randorf -661 47.90%

St. Louis County Board District 5 (Election)

Wayne Boucher -905 47.51%

Keith Musolf -994 52.18%

