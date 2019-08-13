2019 Primary and Special Election Results
Below are the up to date results to the key races in Tuesday’s Primary and Special Elections
Mayor (Two Advance)
Caleb Anderson -206 2.64%
Corey Ford -160 2.05%
Emily Larson (I) -5,225 66.87%
Doris Queen Lavender -83 1.06%
David Nolle -992 12.70%
Jesse Peterson -193 2.47%
Donald Raihala -220 2.82%
John Socha -450 5.76%
Daniel Weatherly -285 3.65%
Council Member at Large (Elect 2) (Four Advance)
Stephen Abernethy -498 3.75%
Arik Forsman (I) -3,570 26.87%
Noah Hobbs (I) -3,313 24.94%
Mike Mayou -2,338 17.60%
Derek Medved -3,003 22.60%
Nathaniel Rankin -321 2.42%
Matthew William Stewart -242 1.82%
Council Member District 3 (Two Advance)
Henry Banks -185 13.41%
Ryan Glenn -80 5.80%
Theresa O’Halloran-Johnson -454 32.90%
Roz Randorf -661 47.90%
St. Louis County Board District 5 (Election)
Wayne Boucher -905 47.51%
Keith Musolf -994 52.18%
City and County Results: Click Here for Up-To-Date Results
Voter Information: Click Here