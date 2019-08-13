Art in Bayfront Park to Feature 130 Vendors, Friday Night Concert

New this Year, a Concert Benefiting Save the Boundary Waters is Happening Friday, August 16 from 3:00 - 11:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Art in Bayfront Park is returning for the 10th year Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18.

On Saturday, the festival will run from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This year there will be a concert Friday night as event organizers look to make the festival a three-day weekend event.

Art in Bayfront Park will be hosting the Wild Water Music Fest on Friday, August 16 from 3:00 – 11:00 p.m.

The festival brings together of some of Minnesota’s finest musicians in solidarity for an evening of music to raise awareness of the plight the Boundary Waters currently faces.

Click here to purchase tickets for the concert.

A Vintage & Vinyl Market will be open on for concert attendees on Friday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Event organizer Sara Collins says on Saturday and Sunday art lovers will find quality work from local and regional artists. A total of 130 vendors have been hand selected to participate in this event. Many are from the Duluth area, with others coming from all over the Midwest.

Work includes jewelry, painting, photography, ceramics, metalwork, glass and more.

“This festival continues to draw a competitive field of top quality artists from across the region. 130 artists are invited to participate. Handcrafted items are sold in a wide variety of price ranges to appeal to many buyers,” said Collins.

New in 2019, the Vintage and Vinyl Market featuring the Tattersall Craft Cocktail Tent.

Vendors selling curated treasures including clothing, décor and vinyl records. The Tattersall Craft Cocktail Tent will provide a variety of special cocktails for purchase and sampling.

Click here for more information regarding Art in Bayfront Park.