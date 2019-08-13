Back To School Blood Drive

DULUTH, Minn.- The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Miller Hill Mall where donors are entered into a back to school shopping spree drawing.

Those that give blood could win anything from a $200 pre-paid debit card, or even a $50 gift card at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Organizers tell us donating today will save lives when an unexpected emergency occurs.

“One thing many people don’t know about blood is the short span that it has. From when blood is donated there are certain types of blood products that only have a three day shelf life so it’s really important that when a big emergency happens that the blood that helps save that person’s life was donated a few days ago”, said Dan Williams, Executive Director of The American Red Cross.

The Blood Drive runs Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Barnes and Noble Commons.