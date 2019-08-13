Duluth City Council Candidate Derek Medved Reacts to Primary Election Results

Medved, 24, is running for an at-large seat on the Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn. – 24-year-old Derek Medved is seeking an at-large seat on the Duluth City Council.

Medved owns the Gary Milkhouse and Korner Stores convenience stores.

While results came in during Tuesday’s primary election, Medved talked with Fox 21 about his campaign and what he hopes to bring to the City Council.

Medved will take on incumbents Noah Hobbs and Arik Forsman and fellow challenger Mike Mayou in the general election in November as voters choose who will fill two open at-large seats.

Here’s the final results:

Council Member at Large (Elect 2)

Arik Forsman (I) -3,570 26.87%

Noah Hobbs (I) -3,313 24.94%

Derek Medved -3,003 22.60%

Mike Mayou -2,338 17.60%

Stephen Abernethy -498 3.75%

Nathaniel Rankin -321 2.42%

Matthew William Stewart -242 1.82%