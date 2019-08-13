Going Thrifty for Back to School Shopping

More are turning to thrift stores to buy clothes, supplies.

DULTUH, Minn.- Another way to get school supplies without breaking your budget is shopping at thrift stores.

Thrift stores like Savers up by Miller Hill Mall are seeing more families coming in and shopping for back to school clothes, some supplies, and athletic equipment.

This Saturday will be a 99 Cent T-Shirt Sale for National Thrift Store Day.

Staff said when you’re not worried about the price, back to school shopping can be a fun family activity.

“You don’t have to worry about them picking that $50 t–shirt that’s that name brand that they just have to have,” said Bethany Wyttenback, Retail Sales Manager. “If you see that name brand here, it’s not gonna be $50, you can afford to get it.”

“So this is a place where it’s more fun to let the kids be involved in it instead of just painfully getting them a few things and hoping it fits.”

Donations are always accepted at Savers and for every pound donated, the store contributes to Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota.