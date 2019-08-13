Hermantown Football Aims to Repeat 2018 Success

The Hawks won the Section 7AAAA title last season for the first time since 2015.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The defending Section 7AAAA champs are back on the football field, kicking off the first official week of the 2019 season.

“We’re very excited to get back at it this year. There’s nothing like high school football in the fall,” Hermantown head coach Mike Zagelmeyer said.

The Hawks are coming off their first section title since 2015, and it came with a new head coach.

“Getting a new coach, everybody kind of counted us out, so making it to the section championship and winning it was a relieving moment,” senior linebacker/receiver Macade Cannon said.

“We obviously have some pretty big shoes to fill this year. It meant a lot to a lot of the guys out there, we have a lot of experience this year and we’re ready to play,” senior running back/linebacker Cade Montgomery added.

Although the Hawks advanced to the state tournament during Coach Zagelmeyer’s first year, they’re done talking about that run. The Hawks are focused on writing their own story for the 2019 season.

“These seniors, these juniors, they were a huge part of last year but it wasn’t their year. These seniors look at it like this is being their year, they want to make a name for themselves just like last year’s group did,” Coach Zagelmeyer said.

“We’re kind of here to write our own story. Our seniors that were here were good, but now we’re here to move on, we’re a new group,” Cannon added.

And although they’re not talking about their run to state, they do want to take the techniques and plays that led them there and carry that into this upcoming season.

“We’re definitely confident in our coach’s abilities. We’ve seen what he can do and the schemes that he’s put in has really helped us a lot. We’re trying to get a little more passing in, kind of get out of the pocket a little bit, scramble a little bit, hopefully just find receivers again,” Montgomery said of the new offense.

And as they move forward, they are hoping to make that the standard for the program for years to come.

“Let’s build, let’s keep building. I thought we built a foundation last year, but let’s keep moving forward,” Coach Zagelmeyer said.

“It’d be everything. It would be so much fun, getting back to state, that’s the main goal this year,” Montgomery said.

“I did it my junior year and I’d love to do it, help these guys do it, kind of pave the way for the younger guys,” Cannon added.