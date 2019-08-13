Incumbent Larson, Nolle Advance Past Primaries for Duluth’s Next Mayor

Larson awaited results with DFL-ers at the Reef Bar.

DULUTH, Minn.- Mayor Emily Larson, the incumbent in the 2019 Primary Election, will advance to the General Election with fellow candidate David Nolle in November.

Larson rounded out Tuesday night with 5,225 votes, and Nolle with 992. You can see the full election results here.

Larson and her campaign staff joined fellow DFL-ers at the Reef Bar above the Labor Temple on London Road. She spoke to FOX 21 on this year’s Primaries and what she hopes to tackle if she is elected for a second term as Mayor.