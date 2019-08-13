Local Business Reacts to FDA’s Potential Regulation of CBD Products

Sutherland CBD says they have no problem with regulation because their CBD comes from a reliable source

DULUTH, Minn. – CBD products may soon be regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The government agency is working to learn more about the safety of CBD and other cannabis products.

The FDA is saying some CBD products are being marketed with unproven medical claims like they can cure cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes.

Craig Sutherland, from Sutherland CBD in Superior and Duluth, tells us he has no problem with the potential regulations because he knows his CBD comes from a reliable source.

“From what I’m gathering, the FDA is trying to crack down on fake businesses and we need that because we like to provide an honest product and I invite the FDA to come into our store and look at our products,” said Sutherland.

To be sold legally, CBD cannot include THC, the chemical in marijuana that gives users a high.

But because very little government research has been done into the effects of CBD on certain populations, like elderly people, children, and animals, the FDA wants to test products to make sure they’re safe for all users.

“Quality is important if you’re going to be taking something that you think is medicinal you really want it to help you rather than cause you harm,” said Linda Engelun, an educator for Young Living, an essential oil company that recently purchased CBD distributor, Nature’s Ultra.

The FDA has not approved the use of cannabis products in animals.

They recommend talking with a vet about whether to use it as a treatment option for pets.