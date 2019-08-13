New Tattoo Studio In Lincoln Park

Stronghold Tattoo Studio is located on the two thousand block of West Superior St.

DULUTH, Minn.- Lincoln Park’s revitalization is continuing as a new tattoo business is celebrating their grand opening. Stronghold Tattoo Studio opened their doors on Tuesday.

They are celebrating in a big way with discounts happening throughout the week on a variety of tattoo designs including those focused on wolves, nature, and bees. The owner tells us this new tattoo studio is a dream come true.

“When I was in school I was watching Lincoln Park District explode and grow and I was just watching it see everything that was opening up and in my head I’m thinking someone is going to open a tattoo studio, I know it’s going to happen, it’s the perfect place to do it and I watched nobody do it so I figured I was just going to do it”, said Mark McConnell, Stronghold Tattoo Studio Owner.

