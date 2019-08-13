Northlanders Take Trip Around The Singing World

The Lake Superior Youth Chorus is hosting thirty students this week learning all about the diversity of music

DULUTH, Minn.- Some Northland kids are going on a unique adventure infused with music and musical traditions of many cultures.

The Lake Superior Youth Chorus is hosting 30 students this week to help them discover their voices.

The students are performing in African circle songs, songs from the Torres Strait Islands, an Israeli love song in Hebrew and they even made maracas for Spanish songs they are learning. The four day camp also includes students learning about music fundamentals, movements and other activities.

“We see things like American Idol, The Voice, and all of these things that capitalize on singing in this one aspect. Music is such a diverse experience. It exists in so many cultures and it’s actually a common language that we can all communicate with. Despite our language barriers, English, Spanish, we have so many different languages that we have in our world and music is a common language that we can all relate too”, said Jenna Kelly, Executive Director, Lake Superior Youth Chorus.

One of the campers says learning all these different languages is something she never thought could be done at her age.

“It’s really cool because then we can get inspired and then we will get learning about it”, said Paisley Kern.

The camp is being held at the First Lutheran Church is Duluth and once the camp wraps up on Thursday, the students will perform what they learned for their parents.