Pickup Rear Ends Pine County Deputy, Both Drivers Injured

PINE CITY, Minn. – A Pine County Deputy was injured after a pickup truck rear ended the deputy’s squad car in Pine City early Tuesday morning.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Boston Gilderman was driving south on Main Street from 3rd Avenue South in Pine City when a pickup travelling at a high rate of speed rear ended the squad car around 12:41 a.m..

Reports say the Deputy and the driver of the pickup were both injured but able to get out of their vehicles.

According to authorities, the driver of the pickup was combative with officers who responded on the scene and had to be restrained.

It is believed that the driver of the pickup was under the influence. He was transported to a hospital in the Twin Cities.

The deputy was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.