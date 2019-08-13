Red Flag Warning in Effect for Park Point Beaches

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has issued a Red Flag Warning due to the high risk of rip currents today at Park Point beaches.

The warning is effective immediately due to dangerous swimming conditions and will continue until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The fire department is advising people to stay out of the water regardless of your swimming experience.

Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

Flag locations are: 12th Street beach, Lafayette Square and Park Point beach.

More information on conditions and rip currents can be found by visiting the Park Point Beach website at www.parkpointbeach.org.