St. Scholastica Names Franco Bari New Director of Athletics

Bari comes from his alma mater St. Lawrence University in New York.

DULUTH, Minn. – Four months ago, then-CSS athletic director Brian Jamros stepped down from his position after two years with the Saints. And today, CSS announced who will be taking over.

Franco Bari will take over effective August 19th. Bari comes from his alma mater St. Lawrence University in New York where he was director of athletics since 2012. He was also director of game management for the school’s men’s and women’s hockey programs. Bari also has over 19 years of head coaching experience, including 10 years as head coach of St. Lawrence’s women’s soccer team.