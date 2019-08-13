UMD Staff and Students Gear Up for Welcome Week

DULUTH, MN- Welcome week will be looking a little different this year.

With program reorganization, the duties of the week now are on the shoulders of four members of the student life division and other members of the kirby student center.

This group has added more projects and activities allowing the freshmen to experience all Duluth has to offer.

They have also added more projects where students can help out the community.

Another new addition is “Welcome Back Week” which isn’t just closed off to incoming students.

“Those events that we planned with different organizations maybe during welcome week, they also have the chance to do those events during the first week of school. So that way, other students can do it too,” Bulldog Beginnings Member, Alexis Linder says.

It’s not just the Bulldog Beginnings members that’s helping out, there are over fifty students employed as custodians and as maintenance workers- who are putting the finishing touches on every room.

“Checking for damages. Anything that needs repairs. Things that are kind of worn out in need of replacing. We’ve been through all of our campuses so far. Now we are going around sort of fine tuning all of the equipment that we use,” Maintenance Technician, Neville Kahsai says.

Welcome week gets underway August 22nd and goes through the 25th.

Welcome Back Week starts on the first day of school and goes through Labor Day.