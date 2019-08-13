United Way to “Stuff the Bus” with School Supplies

Supplies drive helping Superior and Lake Superior School Districts
Andrew Kirov,

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland schools will soon be back in session and, to help kids get prepared, the Head of the Lakes United Way will “Stuff the Bus” full of school supplies for the Superior and Lake Superior (Two Harbors-North Shore) School Districts.

Supplies most needed this year include pencils, makers, scissors, and earbuds.

You can drop them off at many businesses across the Northland. Here’s a list:

North Shore of Minnesota:

  • Castle Danger Brewery
  • SuperOne Two Harbors
  • The Lake Bank
  • Harbor Insurance
  • Two Harbors Federal Credit Union
  • Zup’s Silvery Bay
  • Wells Fargo Two Harbors
  • Lake View Hospital

Superior-Douglas County:

  • Barker’s Island Inn
  • Bellisio Foods
  • BMO Harris Bank
  • Edward Jones – Jason Rolfe
  • Enbridge
  • Fen-Tech, Inc.
  • Kari Toyota
  • National Bank of Commerce
  • Superior Choice Credit Union
  • Superior Mayor’s Office
  • Superior Police Department
  • Superior Water Light and Power
  • SuperOne
  • WisDOT

 

“By giving people something simple like supplies that the kids need in school, it helps them be successful. It could be their neighbors, it could be their school group, it could be other kids that they know through their families or friends, and why not? It’s easy,” said Taire Lind Suliin, the Campaign Outreach Coordinator at the Head of the Lakes United Way.

The organization will be collecting school supplies through August 23rd.

Categories: News, News – Latest News

You Might Like