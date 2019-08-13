United Way to “Stuff the Bus” with School Supplies

Supplies drive helping Superior and Lake Superior School Districts

DULUTH, Minn. – Northland schools will soon be back in session and, to help kids get prepared, the Head of the Lakes United Way will “Stuff the Bus” full of school supplies for the Superior and Lake Superior (Two Harbors-North Shore) School Districts.

Supplies most needed this year include pencils, makers, scissors, and earbuds.

You can drop them off at many businesses across the Northland. Here’s a list:

North Shore of Minnesota: Castle Danger Brewery

SuperOne Two Harbors

The Lake Bank

Harbor Insurance

Two Harbors Federal Credit Union

Zup’s Silvery Bay

Wells Fargo Two Harbors

Lake View Hospital Superior-Douglas County: Barker’s Island Inn

Bellisio Foods

BMO Harris Bank

Edward Jones – Jason Rolfe

Enbridge

Fen-Tech, Inc.

Kari Toyota

National Bank of Commerce

Superior Choice Credit Union

Superior Mayor’s Office

Superior Police Department

Superior Water Light and Power

SuperOne

WisDOT

“By giving people something simple like supplies that the kids need in school, it helps them be successful. It could be their neighbors, it could be their school group, it could be other kids that they know through their families or friends, and why not? It’s easy,” said Taire Lind Suliin, the Campaign Outreach Coordinator at the Head of the Lakes United Way.

The organization will be collecting school supplies through August 23rd.