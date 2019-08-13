United Way to “Stuff the Bus” with School Supplies
Supplies drive helping Superior and Lake Superior School Districts
DULUTH, Minn. – Northland schools will soon be back in session and, to help kids get prepared, the Head of the Lakes United Way will “Stuff the Bus” full of school supplies for the Superior and Lake Superior (Two Harbors-North Shore) School Districts.
Supplies most needed this year include pencils, makers, scissors, and earbuds.
You can drop them off at many businesses across the Northland. Here’s a list:
“By giving people something simple like supplies that the kids need in school, it helps them be successful. It could be their neighbors, it could be their school group, it could be other kids that they know through their families or friends, and why not? It’s easy,” said Taire Lind Suliin, the Campaign Outreach Coordinator at the Head of the Lakes United Way.
The organization will be collecting school supplies through August 23rd.