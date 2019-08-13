Voter Turnout Low at Some Polling Locations for Duluth Primary Elections

DULUTH, Minn. – Primary day is here as multiple candidates are vying for the Duluth mayoral and city council seats.

Polls across the city have been open since 7 a.m., but local election officials tell us they are dealing with very low voter turnout.

One election official at a polling place on East Superior Street says it’s always been difficult to get people out to the polls in the summer months due to all the activities going on.

Despite all this election experts say that every vote matters considering how tight some of the races have been in the past.

“We have had a city councilor that have been decided in as by little as two votes. So every vote does count.”

Polls for the primary close at 8 p–m.