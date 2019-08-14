Animal Allies, Irving Community Club to Host Free Event

The Event will Feature Free Collars, Leashes, and Microchipping on Tuesday, August 27

DULUTH, Minn. – Pet supplies and services can be difficult to keep up with, and the cost can oftentimes detour animal owners from getting the necessities needed.

On Tuesday, August 27, Animal Allies and Irving Community Club are teaming up to host a free collar, leash, and microchipping clinic.

The event is taking place at the Evergreen Senior Center in West Duluth from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.