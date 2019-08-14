Battle of the Burgers Tonight at Bayfront Festival Park

Grill Wars is Happening Wednesday, August 14 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the mood for a fresh, juicy burger but not excited to fire up your own grill?

Grill Wars 2019 will once again benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland Wednesday, August 14 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth.

Some of the area’s most popular restaurants will be asking for your vote as they compete for the title of best burger during the competition.

Restaurants will not only be competing for the title of best burger, but also a $1,000 cash prize from Centricity Credit Union.

Restaurants grilling this year include:

Adolph Store

Cast Iron Bar & Grill

Grandma’s Restaurants

Lucky’s 13 Pub

McKenzie’s Bar & Grill

Northwoods Family Grille

Outback Steakhouse

Ruth’s Vegetarian Gourmet

Alborn Tavern

The Other Place Bar & Grill

NE Bar & Grill.

A cash bar and beverages will be available from Grandma’s Restaurants, and free chips will be provided by Frito Lay.

Tickets are sold at the entrance for $10.

Each ticket gets 12 quarter of a burger to samples.

Click here to learn more about the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.