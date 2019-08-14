Community Members Honored For Library Contributions

DULUTH, MN – Members of the Duluth Community were honored for their contributions to the Duluth Library Foundation at the Olga Memorial Award Ceremony at the Depot.

The city funds most of the library’s needs, but doesn’t fund some of their programs and other activities.

Some of those include different children’s reading programs, and concerts on the plaza.

Each was made possible through funds allocated by the Duluth Library Foundation.

One recipient, became overcome with emotion while speaking about the importance of the library.

“It is our privilege and responsibility to support the library in every way we can. The Duluth Library Foundation provides us with a vehicle to donate. Thereby giving us opportunities to continue developing, expanding and imagining what our libraries will be in the future,” Award Recipient, Karen Alworth says.

This was the 4th annual Olga Walker Memorial Awards.