Duluth Voter Turnout at 13 Percent in Primary Election

City Clerk says that is on par with 2015 and 2017 municipal primaries

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth voter turnout was at about thirteen percent in Tuesday’s election.

The City Clerk tells us that total is on par with the 2015 and 2017 municipal primaries, and that the city saw an increase in absentee voting this year.

She recommends Duluthians pre-register before going to the polls.

“If you want to save time when you go to the polls, it’s really important to pre-register because if you pre-register you can come in, you can sign the roster, you can get your ballot and it’s a very quick process,” said Duluth City Clerk Chelsea Helmer. “You can register same day, it’s just you have to be a little more prepared for that and it takes a little bit more time.”

Duluth had 187 volunteer election judges during Tuesday’s primary. The city expects to need about 220 for the November general election.