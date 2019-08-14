Families Get Back to School Help at Resource Fair

Free event held at Harbor Highlands Community Center.

DULUTH, Minn.-Back to school shopping can be hard on the wallet, especially for families with multiple kids, or low income.

On Wednesday a Back to School Resource Fair helped families in the Harbor Highlands and Hillside neighborhoods check things off their shopping lists.

The fair also included resources for families from vendors in the community. Kids also got free bike helmets so they could ride bikes with Duluth Police Officers.

The Duluth Area YMCA hosted the free event, where the first 50 kids received free backpacks with school supplies.

According to organizers, those 50 backpacks were gone in 10 minutes.

“We have seen that getting ready for school is an expensive task for a family especially lower income families when you talk about what they need for school supplies, what they’re wanting for clothes, gym shoes, all that stuff,” said Melissa Fanning, Executive Director of the Community Services Branch at the YMCA.

“And so we’re just helping families, give them that little boost so they can get to school and be successful when the school year starts.”

This is the first year the YMCA has put on the event, and while they planned for about 75 people, they said, about 150 attended.