Fond Du Lac Breaks Ground for Cultural Language and Learning Center

New building to be used for ceremonies, community events.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa broke ground on their reservation for the construction of a new Cultural Language and Learning Center.

Construction for the new building begins Monday, and developers are planning to spend the next 200 days constructing it, to complete the project by the spring of 2020.

The building, called “Anishinaabetwaakamig,” or “The Traditions and Culture of the People and the Place Where it Will Be,” is planned to be used for ceremonies, language education, and community events.

The focus will be on families, so all generations can take part in traditions together.

“Here on Fond Du Lac we have a real, not only a need for cultural revitalization and language revitalization but we also have a huge desire for that,” said Jeff Savage, Director of the Cultural Center, Museum, and Language Program.

“The new building here is all the work and all the wishes of a lot of community members.”

The Cultural Health and Language Program used on Fond Du Lac was developed four years ago, which is when they also began plans for the new building.

According to officials funding for the project came from the Tribal Government, grants and community health services.

They add that while the new center will be family oriented, they will emphasize educating youth to keep their traditions alive.