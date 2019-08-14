Former UWS Standout Ashley Birdsall Signs with Buffalo Beauts

The Duluth native skated for the Yellowjackets from 2008 to 2013.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Former Wisconsin-Superior women’s hockey standout Ashley Birdsall has signed a deal with the Buffalo Beauts of the National Women’s Hockey League.

The Duluth native, who is about to complete her ninth year of service with the Minnesota Army National Guard, also spent time with the Minnesota Whitecaps for three seasons before they joined the NWHL. Birdsall had an impressive showing last month at Buffalo’s free agent camp. She skated for the Yellowjackets from 2008 to 2013.