Grill Wars Returns to Bayfront Festival Park

The yearly event brings burger lovers from around the Northland to support the Boys and Girls Clubs.

DULUTH, Minn. – A dozen restaurants and meat markets faced off at Bayfron Festival Park for Grill Wars on Wednesday.

Patrons lined up to taste the burgers that all have different spins on them and then vote on which burger they liked best.

The event usually brings in around 10 to 15 thousand dollars.

“We are here for a reason and that reason is to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland and that supports the five club sites that we offer two here in Duluth, one in Superior, and two up on the range. So all the money we raise here stays here and provides programming in academic success, character and leadership development and healthy lifestyles for more than 7000 local kids,” says Todd Johnson the CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Northland.

The winner of the the burger competition gets one thousand dollars as well as a massive trophy they can display until the next Grill Wars.